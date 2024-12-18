The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Alec Wojcik, Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 aircraft commander, prepares for take off during a patient transfer exercise with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Joint trainings between the 18th AES and the VMGR-152 are opportunities to work on the KC-130J, a pivotal aircraft for aeromedical evacuation in contingency and mass casualty situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
