The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

U.S. Air Force Capt. Dreannen McConnell, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, tests an oxygen mask before takeoff during a patient transfer exercise with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. Because the 18th AES is the only aeromedical evacuation squadron in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, working with a joint service team and preparing for live missions with joint air crews is critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)