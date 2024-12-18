The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jana Villaviza, 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron aeromedical evacuation technician, secures straps so that simulated patients can be secured on a KC-130J Hercules during a patient transfer exercise with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. As the only aeromedical evacuation squadron in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, the 18th AES practices working with a joint service team, and preparing for live missions with joint air crews is critical. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)
Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 21:10
Photo ID:
|8810546
VIRIN:
|241218-F-IV293-1219
Resolution:
|3563x5355
Size:
|5.97 MB
Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
