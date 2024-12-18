The 18th AES and VMGR-152 fly high with Hercules

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct a scenario for identifying simulated patients’ injuries during a patient transfer exercise with the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 18, 2024. The training scenario involved nearly 20 simulated patients with diverse injuries including broken bones, burns and crush injuries, who needed transport to medical facilities off Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Catherine Daniel)