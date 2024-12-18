The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rene Adams Marez, 436th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems craftsman, assists Senior Airman Timothy Pope, 512th MXS fuel systems journeyman, with entering the No. 3 main fuel tank of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 5, 2024. The aircraft fuel systems section is part of the accessories flight within the 436th MXS that performs field inspections and repairs of fuel systems on C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)