The many faces of the 436th MXS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Reichle, left, 436th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Michael Lett, right, 436th MXS electrical and environmental systems apprentice, move an aircraft slide bottle into position for a hydrostatic check at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. The electro-environmental section is part of the accessories flight within the 436th MXS that performs the inspection and repair of C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 electro-environmental systems and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)