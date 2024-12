The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Murphy, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate section noncommissioned officer in charge, and Senior Airman Eden Hamrick, left, 436th MXS AIS journeyman, tests a C-17 Globemaster III head-up display at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. The AIS backshop is part of the accessories flight within the 436th MXS that tests and repairs various avionics instruments on C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)