The many faces of the 436th MXS

U.S. Airman 1st Class Kalysa Brewer, 436th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, adds electrolyte to a C-17 Globemaster III battery at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. The electro-environmental section is part of the accessories flight within the 436th MXS that performs the inspection and repair of C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 electro-environmental systems and components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)