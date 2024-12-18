The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Senior Airman Timothy Pope, left, 512th Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, dons his mask prior to entering the No. 3 main fuel tank of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 5, 2024. The aircraft fuel systems section is part of the accessories flight within the 436th MXS that performs field inspections and repairs of fuel systems on C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)