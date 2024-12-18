The many faces of the 436th MXS

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eden Hamrick, 436th Maintenance Squadron avionics intermediate section journeyman, prepares to test a C-17 Globemaster III head-up display at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. The AIS backshop is part of the accessories flight within the 436th MXS that tests and repairs various avionics instruments on C-5M Super Galaxy and C-17 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
