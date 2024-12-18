The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Arellano, 436th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection craftsman, uses the fluorescent penetrant inspection method D to examine an aircraft part at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 5, 2024. The NDI section is part of the fabrication flight within the 436th MXS where specialists use various methods and equipment to detect defects on aircraft parts and equipment that are not visible to the naked eye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)