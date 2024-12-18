Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The many faces of the 436th MXS [Image 19 of 28]

    The many faces of the 436th MXS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anthony Arellano, 436th Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection craftsman, uses the fluorescent penetrant inspection method D to examine an aircraft part at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 5, 2024. The NDI section is part of the fabrication flight within the 436th MXS where specialists use various methods and equipment to detect defects on aircraft parts and equipment that are not visible to the naked eye. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8809060
    VIRIN: 241105-F-BO262-2012
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, The many faces of the 436th MXS [Image 28 of 28], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Squadron
    Nondestructive Inspection Section

