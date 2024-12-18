The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rylan Betts, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment maintenance lead, tightens a fuel injector on an engine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. The AGE flight is one of five flights within the 436th MXS that inspects, maintains, services and repairs AGE to support C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and Transient Alert maintenance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)