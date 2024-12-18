Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The many faces of the 436th MXS [Image 9 of 28]

    The many faces of the 436th MXS

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Rylan Betts, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment maintenance lead, tightens a fuel injector on an engine at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Nov. 6, 2024. The AGE flight is one of five flights within the 436th MXS that inspects, maintains, services and repairs AGE to support C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and Transient Alert maintenance activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 09:47
    Photo ID: 8809050
    VIRIN: 241106-F-BO262-3003
    Resolution: 4887x3253
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    Aerospace Ground Equipment Flight
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Maintenance Squadron

