Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Sadler, 734th Air Mobility Squadron commander, Chief Master Sgt. Brenton Phillips, 715th Air Mobility Operations Group command chief, decorate a box with supplies during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. OCD 24 is an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values.( (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)