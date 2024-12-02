Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group finishes filling a box with supplies during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)