Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

Bruce Best, University of Guam researcher, talks with U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)