Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

Senior leaders from the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group pose for a photo during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders.