Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Sadler, 734th Air Mobility Squadron commander, points to the Operation Christmas Drop zones on a map of the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, and Republic of the Marshall Islands, while speaking with U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Tory B. Pierce, 715th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. OCD 24 is an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values.( (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)