Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Blake Coney from the 734th Air Mobility Squadron gathers supplies from volunteers to fill up a box with supplies during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)
