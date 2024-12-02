Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tyler Robertson, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing deputy commander decorates a box with supplies during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 7, 2024. OCD is the Department of Defense's longest-running humanitarian airlift mission, beginning in 1952 when a U.S. Air Force B-29 aircrew noticed islanders waving from below and decided to drop supplies as a gesture of goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8803992
    VIRIN: 241206-D-NU486-4711
    Resolution: 7461x4974
    Size: 27.6 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Operation Christmas Drop
    734th Air Mobility Squadron
    OCD
    734 AMS
    515th Air Mobility Operation Wing
    515 AMOW

