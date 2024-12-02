Operation Christmas Drop 24 Box Builds

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jack Fason, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing command chief, decorates a box with supplies during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2024. OCD 24 is an annual operation conducted between regional allies designed to help enhance trust and increase global stability, security, and prosperity while upholding international law and promoting shared values.( (U.S. Air Force photo by Ms. Theresa Valadez)
