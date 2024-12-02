Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, works with a Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, to load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, during a joint training exercise, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This exercise highlighted the critical role of teamwork in rapidly preparing and securing a HIMARS for air transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)