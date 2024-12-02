Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

    Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An Airman assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, works with a Soldier assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, to load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, during a joint training exercise, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. This exercise highlighted the critical role of teamwork in rapidly preparing and securing a HIMARS for air transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 06:35
    Photo ID: 8802172
    VIRIN: 241204-F-EM058-1808
    Resolution: 6785x4523
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Joint Integration

