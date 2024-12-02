Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, during a joint training exercise, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the exercise, a HIMARS was loaded and secured onto an aircraft, exercising the team’s ability to rapidly prepare and secure the HIMARS for air transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)