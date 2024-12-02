Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

    Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System is loaded onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, during a joint training exercise, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the exercise, a HIMARS was loaded and secured onto an aircraft, exercising the team’s ability to rapidly prepare and secure the HIMARS for air transport. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 06:35
    Photo ID: 8802171
    VIRIN: 241204-F-EM058-1789
    Resolution: 6935x4623
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Joint Integration

