Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare to take flight after a joint training exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the exercise, Soldiers and Airmen worked together to load and secure a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)
