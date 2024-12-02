Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability [Image 10 of 10]

    Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare to take flight after a joint training exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the exercise, Soldiers and Airmen worked together to load and secure a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.16.2024 06:35
    Photo ID: 8802173
    VIRIN: 241204-F-EM058-1932
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Joint Integration

