Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

An Airman assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, works with Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, to load a U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. During the joint training exercise, both units showcased teamwork and operational readiness while loading and securing a HIMARS onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)