An Airman assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, works with Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, to load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The joint training exercise highlighted the ability to quickly deploy and redeploy a HIMARS using a C-130J. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 06:35
|Photo ID:
|8802167
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-EM058-1344
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.