Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

An Airman assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, works with Soldiers assigned to the Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, to load a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The joint training exercise highlighted the ability to quickly deploy and redeploy a HIMARS using a C-130J. (U.S. Air Force photo)