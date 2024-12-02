Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, walk to a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a joint training exercise with U.S. Army Soldiers, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise allowed Army personnel to practice loading a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onto the aircraft and showcase rapid mobility and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo)