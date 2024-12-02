Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army gunner assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, stands inside a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a joint training exercise with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise gave Airmen and Soldiers an opportunity to exercise their ability to rapidly load and secure a HIMARS onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)