A U.S. Army gunner assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, stands inside a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a joint training exercise with U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise gave Airmen and Soldiers an opportunity to exercise their ability to rapidly load and secure a HIMARS onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.16.2024 06:35
|Photo ID:
|8802166
|VIRIN:
|241204-F-EM058-1314
|Resolution:
|5924x3949
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.