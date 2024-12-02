Joint HIMARS training enhances interoperability

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, work with Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Regiment, to secure a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, during a joint training exercise, Dec. 4, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The exercise emphasized teamwork and readiness as Soldiers and Airmen partnered to safely load a HIMARS onto the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo)