OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

Royal Australian Air Force and Japan Air Self Defense Force members speak before their flight during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 12, 2024. Service members loaded supplies into the aircraft for airdrop as part of the annual humanitarian effort to deliver essentials to remote Pacific Island communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)