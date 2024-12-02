OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayton Warf, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron isochronal apprentice, speaks to a Royal Australian Air Force member before their flight during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 12, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)