OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elenice Leon Guerrero, left, and Senior Airman Dawson Arceo, 44th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialists, collect cargo to load onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the Number 37 Squadron during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. The OCD tradition began during the Christmas season in 1952 when a B-29 Superfortress aircrew saw islanders waving at them from the island of Kapingamarangi, 3,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. In the spirit of Christmas, the aircrew dropped a bundle of supplies attached to a parachute to the islanders below, giving the operation its name. Today, airdrop operations include over 58 islands throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)