OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elenice Leon Guerrero, 44th Aerial Port Squadron air transportation specialist, collect cargo to load onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the Number 37 Squadron during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Service members loaded supplies into the aircraft for airdrop as part of the annual humanitarian effort to deliver essentials to remote Pacific Island communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)