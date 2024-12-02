OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Alex Dillenbeck, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, left, speaks to a Royal Canadian Air Force member before their flight during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 12, 2024. Conducted annually from Andersen, OCD delivers supplies and gifts to more than 58 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau, benefiting over 42,000 islanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)