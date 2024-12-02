OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Ashley Horsburgh, a loadmaster with the Number 37 Squadron from Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond in New South Wales, Australia, gives a safety brief to the passengers on the upcoming flight during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 12, 2024.during Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)