    OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy [Image 7 of 8]

    OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Ashley Horsburgh, a loadmaster with the Number 37 Squadron from Royal Australian Air Force Base Richmond in New South Wales, Australia, gives a safety brief to the passengers on the upcoming flight during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 12, 2024.during Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 01:11
    Photo ID: 8800285
    VIRIN: 241212-F-HD796-1247
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAAF
    Maintenance
    C-130J Super Hercules
    374th MXG
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

