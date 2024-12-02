OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force members load a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the Number 37 Squadron during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)