    OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy [Image 3 of 8]

    OCD24: Loading Bundles of Joy

    ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force members load a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the Number 37 Squadron during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 9, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 01:11
    Photo ID: 8800279
    VIRIN: 241212-F-HD796-1091
    Resolution: 6048x3402
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    RAAF
    Maintenance
    C-130J Super Hercules
    374th MXG
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

