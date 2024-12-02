B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)