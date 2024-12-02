A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF 25-1 is part of a long‐term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:24
|Photo ID:
|8798259
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-TC214-1475
|Resolution:
|7477x4985
|Size:
|720.72 KB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.