B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. During the deployment, the 20th EBS conducted nine operations with multiple NATO and partner nations, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Italy, Czech Republic and Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)