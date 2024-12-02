Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 4 of 7]

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. During the deployment, the 20th EBS conducted nine operations with multiple NATO and partner nations, including the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Lithuania, Norway, Finland, Italy, Czech Republic and Morocco. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

