    B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 3 of 7]

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. The U.S. worked alongside nine Allies and partners, conducting various exercises to enhance military cooperation and interoperability amongst participating nations leading to a stronger and united fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    VIRIN: 241210-F-TC214-1106
    This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

