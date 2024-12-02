B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. U.S. Strategic Command BTF missions provide supporting units opportunities to train and work with Allies and partners in joint and coalition operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)