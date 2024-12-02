A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. The U.S. remains steadfast in its shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:24
|Photo ID:
|8798255
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-TC214-1095
|Resolution:
|6998x4665
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.