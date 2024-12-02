Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 2 of 7]

    B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. The U.S. remains steadfast in its shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 05:24
    Photo ID: 8798255
    VIRIN: 241210-F-TC214-1095
    Resolution: 6998x4665
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    This work, B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    England
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

