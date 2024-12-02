B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. The U.S. remains steadfast in its shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe and will continue to work alongside Allies and partners to deter threats to national sovereignty throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)