B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare to depart RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)