B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare to depart RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2024 05:24
|Photo ID:
|8798254
|VIRIN:
|241210-F-TC214-1023
|Resolution:
|7100x4733
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
