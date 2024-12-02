B-52s depart RAF Fairford to end BTF 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 10, 2024. The 20th EBS returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, after completing a routine Bomber Task Force deployment. BTF operations are the global employment of U.S. strategic bombers in various capacities, providing strategic military advantage throughout the continuum of campaigning to achieve National and Combatant Commander objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)