U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

KWB-06 Pang, In-Su, Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station carpenter, account for protective personal equipment during a contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. This new collaboration applied the concept of joint warfighting operations, improving ROK readiness capabilities by assessing the successes and challenges of the training to improve upon future collaborations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)