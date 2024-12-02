U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Ramos, right, 7th Air Force logistics, engineering and force protection (A4) director, and a Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station member attend a mission brief during contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The mission brief provided clear expectations of flight responsibilities within the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron and an understanding of the distribution of duties during real-world contingency operations. The 51st LRS coordinated with 7th AF to establish a new initiative with the Korean Service Corps Battalion to conduct simulated contingency operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)