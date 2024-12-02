U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Ramos, right, 7th Air Force logistics, engineering and force...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd | U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Ramos, right, 7th Air Force logistics, engineering and force protection (A4) director, and a Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station member attend a mission brief during contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 6, 2024. The mission brief provided clear expectations of flight responsibilities within the 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron and an understanding of the distribution of duties during real-world contingency operations. The 51st LRS coordinated with 7th AF to establish a new initiative with the Korean Service Corps Battalion to conduct simulated contingency operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron coordinated with 7th Air Force to practice a new interactive strategy with the Korean Service Corps Pyeontaek Mobilization Station members, they conducted a simulated contingency operations training from Camp Humphreys to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea on Dec. 5, 2024.



This was the first time the KSC Pyeontaek Mobilization Station worked with the U.S. Air Force. The KSC executes logistics operations from downloading aircraft and supplies to operating vehicles, their cooperation bolsters cargo deployment functions.



“The 51st LRS has one of the biggest lifts that we would have in contingency operations,” highlighted 1st Lt. Alexander Strickland, the 51st LRS project officer lead. He further expressed his excitement about collaborating with the KSC and establishing a new initiative to help improve the readiness of the ROK. “The receiving of personnel and cargo is our main focus and the better we can augment that with additional support the more efficiently and effectively we can download assets, which helps generate aircraft during wartime situations.”



During the contingency training, the 32 KSC Pyeontaek Mobilization Station members were in-processed at Osan AB passenger terminal and accounted for their personal protective equipment. Then, they received a mission brief to understand flight responsibilities within the squadron.



This initial collaboration applied the concept of joint warfighting operations and assessed the successes and challenges of the training so that the 51st Fighter Wing and the KSC Pyeontaek Mobilization Station can improve upon future collaborations.



“Today has been a meaningful experience allowing us to have a better understanding of what a real-world situation would reflect,” said KGS-12, Ho, Myong Tong KSC Pyeontaek Mobilization Station commander, with the assistance of a U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jin Chae, 51st LRS IPE supervisor, and Korean translator. “Building upon our experiences as partners on the peninsula is crucial to our overall readiness.”



Following the training, three superior performers within the KSC received awards and recognition for their work ethic and responsibilities. The recognition honors the enduring commitment KSC members have in defending and protecting the Korean peninsula and the importance of allies and partners in securing the U.S. Indo-Pacific.



“This is a stepping stone for future iterations, where they might be integrated into our cargo deployment function,” said Strickland. “The saying ‘we go together’ is so we continue to build our camaraderie and teamwork, we hope to increase our collaboration in the future with the KSC.”