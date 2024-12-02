U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station member awaits in-processing during a simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron joined the KSC to conduct simulated contingency operations starting from Camp Humphreys to Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)