Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station member awaits in-processing during a simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron joined the KSC to conduct simulated contingency operations starting from Camp Humphreys to Osan Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8795573
    VIRIN: 241205-F-BD538-1025
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness
    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness
    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness
    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness
    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness
    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness
    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USFK
    Osan AB
    7th Air Force
    Camp Humphreys
    KSCB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download