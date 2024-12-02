U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station member fills out an employment locator form during a simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The KSC executes logistics operations from downloading aircraft and supplies to operating vehicles, their cooperation bolsters cargo deployment functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)