    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station member fills out an employment locator form during a simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. The KSC executes logistics operations from downloading aircraft and supplies to operating vehicles, their cooperation bolsters cargo deployment functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 23:57
    Photo ID: 8795576
    VIRIN: 241205-F-BD538-1074
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
