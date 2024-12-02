U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station members arrive at the Passenger Terminal during a simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. A total of 32 KSC members joined the joint training thus increasing the 51st Fighter Wing's warfighting and readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)