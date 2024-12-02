Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station members arrive at the Passenger Terminal during a simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. A total of 32 KSC members joined the joint training thus increasing the 51st Fighter Wing's warfighting and readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 23:57
|Photo ID:
|8795575
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-BD538-1051
|Resolution:
|5293x3522
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness
No keywords found.