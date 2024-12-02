U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Kevin Luevano, 51st Force Support Squadron personnel, processes a Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station member during a simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. This marks the first collaboration between the Korean Service Corps and the U.S. Air Force. This training will increase the 51st Fighter Wing’s warfighting and readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)