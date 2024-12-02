U.S. Air Force 51st LRS, KSC build relationships, readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Jacobs, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron commander coins KGS-12 Ho, Myong Tong Korean Service Corps Pyeongtaek Mobilization Station commander, concluding the simulated contingency operations training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Dec. 5, 2024. During their visit, the 51st LRS awarded three superior performers, forging bonds between KSC and USAF members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)